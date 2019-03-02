Orlando City scores 2 goals in 2nd half to tie NYCFC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored second-half goals to help Orlando City tie New York City FC 2-2 on Saturday in the second game of the MLS season.

Mueller pulled Orlando within 2-1 in the 59th when his free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box went untouched into the back of the net. Akindele, who spent the past five seasons in Dallas, tied it at 2 in the 75th with an easy tap-in of Dom Dwyer's cross in front of the goal. Akindele hobbled off the field after his sliding finish and was substituted out.

Ebenezer Ofori opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a shot from distance that went off the post and in. Alexander Ring made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time by getting behind the defense for a through ball and chipping it over Brian Rowe.

It snapped NYCFC's four-game winning streak in the series as Orlando City broke a 457-minute scoreless stretch.