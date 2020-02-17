Ottawa 4, Dallas 3
|Dallas
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 4 (Benn, Dickinson), 3:03. 2, Ottawa, Pageau 22 (Tkachuk, Chabot), 7:36 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 18 (Pageau, Duclair), 18:10. 4, Dallas, Johns 2 (Seguin, Heiskanen), 18:43. Penalties_Benn, Dal (Interference), 6:43.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Perry, Dal (Tripping), 0:45; Tkachuk, Ott (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 0:45.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Ennis 14, 9:59. 6, Dallas, Pavelski 13 (Heiskanen, Seguin), 14:49. Penalties_Dallas bench, served by Gurianov (Interference), 0:39.
Overtime_7, Ottawa, Anisimov 11 (Tkachuk), 3:48. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-15-1_39. Ottawa 19-14-11-2_46.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 0; Ottawa 1 of 2.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 14-7-2 (46 shots-42 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 8-13-2 (39-36).
A_13,150 (18,572). T_2:36.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Pierre Racicot.