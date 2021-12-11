Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Ottawa 1 2 1 \u2014 4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Norris 12 (Chabot, Batherson), 12:40. Second Period_2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 9 (Stutzle), 3:32 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 10 (Batherson, Chabot), 5:31 (pp). Third Period_4, Ottawa, Tkachuk 11 (Batherson), 16:17 (en). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 10-8-7_25. Ottawa 5-13-5_23. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; Ottawa 2 of 4. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 3-2-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Ottawa, Forsberg 5-4-0 (25-25). A_13,076 (18,572). T_2:22. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Furman South. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, James Tobias.