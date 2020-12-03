Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Douglas 14 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Stockard 16 5-7 3-5 0-2 0 1 13
Baldwin 32 2-7 0-1 0-2 6 3 5
Curry 21 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Hyland 28 4-15 1-1 0-7 2 1 11
Williams 23 1-2 2-2 0-2 0 2 5
Watkins 19 1-3 3-4 0-2 1 2 5
Ward 17 4-7 3-5 3-5 0 2 11
Banks 12 2-6 0-0 1-2 0 1 4
Brown-Jones 11 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 2 4
Clark 8 1-1 4-4 0-1 0 5 7
Totals 200 24-55 16-22 5-29 11 20 69

Percentages: FG .436, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Hyland 2-7, Clark 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Williams 1-2, Banks 0-1, Watkins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Douglas, Ward).

Turnovers: 15 (Curry 3, Williams 3, Clark 2, Ward 2, Baldwin, Brown-Jones, Douglas, Stockard, Watkins).

Steals: 6 (Baldwin 2, Curry 2, Watkins, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PENN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harrar 25 2-3 1-2 1-8 0 4 5
Lundy 33 11-19 5-6 1-4 0 4 32
Brockington 31 2-9 2-2 2-4 0 2 7
Jones 28 2-10 1-2 1-3 6 1 6
Wheeler 34 1-2 0-2 2-8 6 3 2
Sessoms 26 6-11 4-5 0-2 2 0 17
Buttrick 15 0-2 0-0 2-5 0 1 0
Dread 9 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 4 3
Totals 200 25-61 13-19 9-35 14 19 72

Percentages: FG .410, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Lundy 5-10, Brockington 1-3, Sessoms 1-3, Dread 1-5, Jones 1-5, Buttrick 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lundy 2, Harrar).

Turnovers: 15 (Sessoms 4, Lundy 3, Brockington 2, Harrar 2, Jones 2, Wheeler 2).

Steals: 8 (Jones 4, Buttrick 2, Sessoms 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

VCU 32 37 69
Penn St. 35 37 72

.