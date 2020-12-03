https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/PENN-ST-72-VCU-69-15770960.php
PENN ST. 72, VCU 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Douglas
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Stockard
|16
|5-7
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|13
|Baldwin
|32
|2-7
|0-1
|0-2
|6
|3
|5
|Curry
|21
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Hyland
|28
|4-15
|1-1
|0-7
|2
|1
|11
|Williams
|23
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Watkins
|19
|1-3
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Ward
|17
|4-7
|3-5
|3-5
|0
|2
|11
|Banks
|12
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Brown-Jones
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Clark
|8
|1-1
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|5
|7
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|16-22
|5-29
|11
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .436, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Hyland 2-7, Clark 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Williams 1-2, Banks 0-1, Watkins 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Douglas, Ward).
Turnovers: 15 (Curry 3, Williams 3, Clark 2, Ward 2, Baldwin, Brown-Jones, Douglas, Stockard, Watkins).
Steals: 6 (Baldwin 2, Curry 2, Watkins, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harrar
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|4
|5
|Lundy
|33
|11-19
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|32
|Brockington
|31
|2-9
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|7
|Jones
|28
|2-10
|1-2
|1-3
|6
|1
|6
|Wheeler
|34
|1-2
|0-2
|2-8
|6
|3
|2
|Sessoms
|26
|6-11
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|0
|17
|Buttrick
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|0
|Dread
|9
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|13-19
|9-35
|14
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .410, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Lundy 5-10, Brockington 1-3, Sessoms 1-3, Dread 1-5, Jones 1-5, Buttrick 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lundy 2, Harrar).
Turnovers: 15 (Sessoms 4, Lundy 3, Brockington 2, Harrar 2, Jones 2, Wheeler 2).
Steals: 8 (Jones 4, Buttrick 2, Sessoms 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|VCU
|32
|37
|—
|69
|Penn St.
|35
|37
|—
|72
.
