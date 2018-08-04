PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '18: A trivia quiz
How well do you know PGA Championship history? Try this quiz:
1. This is the 100th edition of the PGA Championship. Who won the first one?
a.) Hugh Campbell
b.) Jim Barnes
c.) Jock Hutchison
___
2. What is the name of the PGA Championship trophy?
a.) Wanamaker Trophy
b.) Hagen Cup
c.) Havemeyer Trophy
___
3. Who won the last time the PGA Championship was held at Bellerive?
a.) Jack Nicklaus
b.) Nick Faldo
c.) Nick Price
___
4. Who was the last PGA champion who did not defend his title?
a.) Payne Stewart
b.) Tiger Woods
c.) Paul Azinger
___
5. Who shot 63 in the final round of the PGA Championship to earn a spot on the 1995 Ryder Cup team?
a.) Brad Faxon
b.) Jeff Maggert
c.) Jay Haas
___
6. The largest comeback in the final round to win the PGA Championship was seven shots. Who holds this record?
a.) Mark Brooks
b.) John Mahaffey
c.) Vijay Singh
___
7. Who is the youngest player to win the PGA Championship?
a.) Tiger Woods
b.) John McDermott
c.) Gene Sarazen
___
8. Who did Tiger Woods beat in a playoff at Valhalla to end 2000 with three straight majors?
a.) Tommy Tolles
b.) Bob May
c.) Franklin Langham
___
9. The first major decided by a sudden-death playoff was the 1977 PGA Championship. Who won?
a.) Dave Stockton
b.) Gene Littler
c.) Lanny Wadkins
___
10. Since the world ranking began in 1986, the lowest-ranked player to win the PGA Championship was No. 169 in the world. Who was he?
a.) Shaun Micheel
b.) John Daly
c.) Y.E. Yang
___
11. Who is the oldest winner of the PGA Championship?
a.) Hale Irwin
b.) Julius Boros
c.) Jerry Barber
___
12. Jack Nicklaus broke the record for most majors in the 1973 PGA Championship in his native Ohio. Where was it played?
a.) Inverness
b.) Canterbury
c.) Firestone
___
13. Who won the PGA Championship in his first appearance in a major?
a.) Tom Creavy
b.) John Daly
c.) Keegan Bradley
___
14. Which player won by eight shots to set the PGA Championship record for largest margin of victory?
a.) Rory McIlroy
b.) Gary Player
c.) Raymond Floyd
___
15. Who is the last wire-to-wire winner (no ties) of the PGA Championship?
a.) Nick Price
b.) Larry Nelson
c.) Hal Sutton
___
16. Only one other player besides Tiger Woods has won the PGA Championship as No. 1 in the world. Who was it?
a.) Nick Price
b.) Vijay Singh
c.) Rory McIlroy
___
17. Who won the first year the PGA Championship switched to stroke play?
a.) Dow Finsterswald
b.) Bob Rosburg
c.) Jerry Barber
___
18. Who has won the most professional majors without ever winning the PGA Championship?
a.) Bobby Jones
b.) Arnold Palmer
c.) Tom Watson
___
ANSWERS
1. b
2. a
3. c
4. b
5. a
6. b
7. c
8. b
9. c
10. a
11. b
12. b
13. c
14. a
15. c
16. c
17. a
18. c