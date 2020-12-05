Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VALPARAISO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Krikke 23 3-7 0-0 1-4 1 2 6
McMillan 10 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 5 0
Gordon 25 1-4 1-2 0-3 1 3 3
Sackey 30 0-3 4-4 0-3 5 2 4
Clay 26 3-8 2-2 0-6 1 5 10
Kpegeol 27 2-5 4-6 1-3 1 4 9
Robinson 26 5-10 4-5 2-6 2 3 15
Ognacevic 15 4-5 0-0 0-1 0 4 12
Helm 10 0-0 0-0 0-1 2 2 0
Co.Barrett 7 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Edwards 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-46 15-19 4-31 13 32 61

Percentages: FG .413, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ognacevic 4-5, Clay 2-4, Kpegeol 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Co.Barrett 0-1, Gordon 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Sackey 0-2, Krikke 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Clay, Gordon, Krikke).

Turnovers: 16 (McMillan 5, Clay 3, Robinson 2, Sackey 2, Co.Barrett, Kpegeol, Krikke, Ognacevic).

Steals: 3 (Robinson 2, Kpegeol).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PURDUE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wheeler 28 1-5 0-0 2-5 3 1 2
Williams 29 7-15 3-9 4-11 2 4 17
Newman 24 0-5 2-2 0-3 2 4 2
Stefanovic 34 4-9 7-9 1-3 3 2 19
Thompson 36 2-6 9-12 1-3 2 1 14
Morton 23 2-5 0-0 1-2 0 4 5
Gillis 15 1-3 1-2 0-1 1 1 3
Edey 11 2-6 2-3 0-1 0 4 6
Totals 200 19-54 24-37 9-29 13 21 68

Percentages: FG .352, FT .649.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Stefanovic 4-9, Morton 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Williams 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Newman 0-2, Wheeler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Edey).

Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Edey 2, Stefanovic 2, Gillis, Morton).

Steals: 4 (Gillis 2, Newman, Wheeler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Valparaiso 34 27 61
Purdue 23 45 68

.