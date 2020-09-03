Pac-12 reaches agreement for rapid COVID testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 has reached an agreement with a diagnostic testing company to implement up to daily COVID-19 testing for all close-contact sports across the conference.

The deal with Quidel Corporation announced Thursday is a major step toward safe resumption of Pac-12 sports, Commissioner Larry Scott said.

Tests and Quidel's Sofia 2 testing machines are expected to be delivered to the conference's schools by late September.

“The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others,” Scott said in a statement.

The Pac-12 announced last month it was pausing all sports until Jan. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 said it will review the testing breakthrough with its sport planning committees to evaluate the impact on a return to competition.