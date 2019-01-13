Pacific jumps out early, beats Portland 65-57

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Lafayette Dorsey scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half as Pacific jumped out early and cruised to a 65-57 victory over Portland on Saturday night for its first conference win.

Jahlil Tripp added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Pacific (11-8, 1-3 West Coast Conference), which has won four in a row against Portland. Dorsey and Tripp each made three of the Tigers' eight 3-pointers.

Pacific led by as many as 16 in the first half and built a 34-27 advantage at the break. Dorsey was 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers. Portland cut the deficit to two points four times before the 14-minute mark of the second half but couldn't take the lead.

Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead the Pilots (7-11, 0-3 West Coast Conference), who have lost four straight.