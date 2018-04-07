https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Padres-4-Astros-1-12813889.php
Padres 4, Astros 1
Updated 11:41 pm, Friday, April 6, 2018
|San Diego
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pirela lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vllneva 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ma.Gnza 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|13
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|San Diego
|100
|020
|001—4
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
E_McCullers (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Houston 7. 2B_Pirela (2), Hosmer (5), Villanueva (1), Galvis (1), Hedges (1). CS_Galvis (3). SF_Correa (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Perdomo W,1-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Lyles H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Yates H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Houston
|McCullers L,1-1
|5
|7
|3
|2
|3
|7
|Sipp
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHugh
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Giles
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by McHugh (Villanueva). WP_McCullers.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:11. A_41,138 (41,168).
