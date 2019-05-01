San Diego Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Grcia 2b 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 1 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 4 2 3 3 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 1
Machado ss 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0
France 3b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 2 0
Myers lf 3 0 0 0 Clbrson pr 0 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Joyce lf 4 0 2 2
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Incarte ph 1 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Flowers ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 34 3 8 3
San Diego 101 002 000—4
Atlanta 020 000 010—3

DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_San Diego 1, Atlanta 6. 2B_F.Reyes (3), D.Swanson (6). HR_F.Reyes 2 (8), Hosmer (5). CS_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack W,2-1 6 4 2 2 1 5
Wingenter H,7 1 1 0 0 0 1
Stammen H,9 1 2 1 1 0 1
Yates S,14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Teheran L,2-4 7 5 4 4 1 8
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Wingenter (McCann). WP_Teheran.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Second, null; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:42. A_18,626 (41,149).