Padres 5, Diamondbacks 2
|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|I.Vrgas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|K.Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Avila c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|France 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Dyson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wngnter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|12
|5
|Arizona
|000
|001
|001—2
|San Diego
|311
|000
|00x—5
DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 9. 2B_K.Marte (11), E.Escobar (12), G.Garcia (6), France (2), Hedges (2). CS_Machado (1), Myers (3), France (1). SF_Machado (2). S_Lauer (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly L,4-5
|1
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Sherfy
|2
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|McFarland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Lauer W,3-4
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Yates S,20-20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Warren pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Lauer (Avila), by Hirano (France).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:57. A_18,715 (42,445).
