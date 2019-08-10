Padres 7, Rockies 1

Colorado San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 4 0 2 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 2 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Myers lf 4 0 1 1 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 2 0 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 Tapia cf 4 0 2 0 F.Mejia c 4 1 2 0 Desmond lf 4 0 0 1 Margot cf 2 1 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 L.Urias 2b 4 3 2 1 Freland p 1 0 0 0 Qntrill p 1 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 1 1 3 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 7 11 7

Colorado 000 000 001—1 San Diego 002 010 04x—7

E_Quantrill (1). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 7, San Diego 6. 2B_Tatis Jr. (13). HR_Naylor (5). SB_Tatis Jr. 2 (16). S_Freeland (4), Quantrill (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland L,3-10 6 8 3 3 2 3 W.Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 Oberg 1 3 4 4 1 2 San Diego Quantrill W,5-3 7 5 0 0 0 5 Wingenter H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1 G.Reyes 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Perdomo 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:02. A_27,882 (42,445).