https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Padres-8-Orioles-3-14049789.php
Padres 8, Orioles 3
|San Diego
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|F.Mejia c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|San Diego
|041
|210
|000—8
|Baltimore
|101
|000
|100—3
E_Maton (1), F.Reyes (3). DP_San Diego 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Kinsler (12), Alberto (9), Smith Jr. (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (9), Machado (17), F.Mejia (2), Margot (3), Ri.Martin (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|L.Allen W,2-0
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Maton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Yacabonis L,1-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|J.Rogers
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|M.Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kline
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by J.Rogers (Tatis Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:47. A_21,644 (45,971).
View Comments