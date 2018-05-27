Padres get RHP Hughes, $14.5M from Twins for young catcher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired pitcher Phil Hughes and $14.5 million from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for minor catcher Janigson Villalobos, hoping the former All-Star can find his form in a new spot.

The last-place Padres also got the 74th pick in next month's draft from Minnesota in the deal.

Hughes was designated for assignment last Monday. He was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings over seven games, two of them starts. Minnesota reached the AL wild-card game last season, but has been below .500 for more than a month.

"For the Twins to be able to consummate that deal and give Phil an opportunity to get back to pitch, that's a good thing," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before a game at Seattle.

Hughes, who has been slowed by surgeries in recent years, is making $13.2 million this season and due to make $13.2 next year. The Twins sent $14,522,742 to the Padres to cover most of the money owed to Hughes.

Hughes was 32-29 with a 4.43 ERA in parts of five seasons with Minnesota.

The 31-year-old righty went 16-10 with Minnesota in 2014 in his first season after leaving the New York Yankees. That led to him getting a new contract that added three years and $42 million in additional guaranteed money.

Hughes dealt with back trouble in 2015, and in June 2016 his left leg was broken by a batted ball. While on the disabled list, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and had his first of two surgeries to take out a rib to address shoulder weakness he was feeling.

The 21-year-old Villalobos has played parts of two seasons in the low minors for the Padres. He will join the Gulf Coast League Twins, who haven't started this season yet.