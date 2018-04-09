Panthers-Bruins Sums
Updated 11:39 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
|Florida
|2 1 1—4
|Boston
|1 0 1—2
First Period_1, Florida, Borgstrom 1 (Vatrano), 1:22. 2, Boston, Backes 14 (Miller, Krejci), 8:18. 3, Florida, Vatrano 7 (McCann, McGinn), 16:46. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (hooking), 5:24; Ekblad, FLA, (hooking), 10:39; Pastrnak, BOS, (tripping), 17:27.
Second Period_4, Florida, Mamin 3 (Yandle, Malgin), 13:33. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (slashing), 5:40.
Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (Bergeron, Donato), 9:54 (pp). 6, Florida, Dadonov 28 (McCann), 18:11. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (elbowing), 4:20; Huberdeau, FLA, major (high sticking), 8:22.
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-9-6_26. Boston 8-9-26_43.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 4.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 18-11-2 (8 shots-8 saves), Reimer 22-14-6 (35-33). Boston, Rask 34-14-5 (26-22).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:31.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.