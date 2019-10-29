Panthers-Canucks Sums
|Florida
|1 1 0—2
|Vancouver
|5 1 1—7
First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 3 (Leivo, Ferland), 1:14. 2, Vancouver, Schaller 4 (Beagle, Eriksson), 4:25. 3, Vancouver, Virtanen 3 (Pearson, Horvat), 6:18. 4, Florida, Boyle 2 (Hawryluk), 8:09. 5, Vancouver, Miller 5 (Pettersson, Edler), 9:35. 6, Vancouver, Leivo 2 (Ferland, Edler), 19:06. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (holding), 2:06.
Second Period_7, Florida, Hoffman 6 (Dadonov, Yandle), 12:58 (pp). 8, Vancouver, Miller 6 (Pettersson, Edler), 19:31. Penalties_Malgin, FLA, (high sticking), 8:53; Edler, VAN, (tripping), 11:16; Myers, VAN, (delay of game), 15:19.
Third Period_9, Vancouver, Boeser 4 (Pettersson), 13:20. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 8-7-15_30. Vancouver 15-7-14_36.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 1-1-1 (30 shots-25 saves), Bobrovsky 4-2-3 (6-4). Vancouver, Demko 3-1-0 (30-29).
A_17,864 (18,910). T_2:20.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.