Panthers-Texans Stats
|Carolina
|3
|7
|0
|6—16
|Houston
|0
|3
|7
|0—10
|First Quarter
Car_FG Slye 48, 2:23.
|Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 7:59.
Car_McCaffrey 3 run (Slye kick), 1:08.
|Third Quarter
Hou_Watson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:39.
|Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Slye 55, 14:50.
Car_FG Slye 26, :28.
A_71,699.
___
|Car
|Hou
|First downs
|19
|18
|Total Net Yards
|297
|264
|Rushes-yards
|28-94
|22-136
|Passing
|203
|128
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-37
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-34-0
|21-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-29
|6-32
|Punts
|4-39.5
|5-51.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-35
|7-81
|Time of Possession
|30:38
|29:22
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 27-93, Samuel 1-1. Houston, Hyde 12-58, D.Johnson 6-56, Watson 3-12, Coutee 1-10.
PASSING_Carolina, Allen 24-34-0-232. Houston, Watson 21-33-0-160, Hopkins 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_Carolina, McCaffrey 10-86, Wright 5-59, D.Moore 3-44, Samuel 3-32, Olsen 2-5, Hogan 1-6. Houston, Hopkins 5-41, Hyde 4-6, Fuller 3-23, Akins 3-21, Stills 2-24, D.Johnson 2-22, Fells 1-12, Coutee 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 52.
