Panthers release WR Torrey Smith; claim 3 off waivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers cut veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith, running back Elijah Holyfield and cornerback Kevon Seymour, and claimed wide receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and Brandon Zylstra, and defensive back Natrell Jamerson off waivers.

Smith had 17 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Panthers last year.

McCloud, who played at Clemson, saw action in 10 games last season with the Bills and had five receptions for 36 yards. Zylstra had one catch last season for the Vikings and saw action on special teams.

Carolina also added safety Quin Blanding, guard Rishard Cook, defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr., tight end Temarrick Hemingway, defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson, safety Cole Luke, linebacker Sione Teuhema and wide receiver DeAndrew White to the practice squad.

___

