Patriots release Clayborn, sign 6 to add depth on both sides

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn and signed six players to offset free agency losses on both sides of the ball.

The 30-year-old Clayborn was released Friday after one season in New England and just a day after the Patriots traded for another veteran edge rusher in Michael Bennett. In addition, the Patriots also re-signed defensive end John Simon and added lineman Mike Pennel, who together with Bennett will try to make up for the production lost after Trey Flowers signed with the Detroit Lions.

Simon was originally signed by the Patriots last September and appeared in 11 games with two starts, totaling 17 tackles and two sacks. He also played in all three playoff games last season and had a half-sack in the AFC championship game.

Defensive back Terrence Brooks was signed to add depth to a secondary that won't have Eric Rowe back.

On offense, New England added a pair of receivers, signing Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris. They will compete for a role in a receiver group that won't have Cordarrelle Patterson back after he signed with Chicago.

The Patriots also signed tight end Matt LaCosse as they await Rob Gronkowski's decision on whether he will return for his 10th season.

