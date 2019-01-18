Pemeberton's 24 pts paces Hofstra over UNC Wilmington 87-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Eli Pemberton scored 24 points and Justin Wright-Foreman scored 15 of his 19 total in the second half and Hofstra beat UNC Wilmington 87-72 on Thursday night.

Hofstra improved to 16-3 overall and 6-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play. The 13-game win streak is the fourth-longest overall in program history and the second-longest since Hofstra joined the Division I level in 1966-67. No Hofstra team has started CAA play with six straight wins since joining the league in 2001-02.

Down 42-41 at halftime, Hofstra started the second stanza on a 21-9 run with Pemberton scoring six points. Ty Gadsen's layup brought UNC Wilmington (7-12, 3-3) within 62-53, but Dan Dwyer made a pair of free throws with 7:44 left and the Pride led by double digits the rest of the way.

Tareq Coburn added 15 points for the Pride, Desure Buie scored 11 and Jacquil Taylor grabbed 12 rebounds.

Jeantal Cylla led UNCW with 16 points, Devontae Cacok 15 with 10 rebounds and Ty Gadsden 12.