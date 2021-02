NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Perry came off the bench to score 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range to lift Fordham to a 76-68 win over La Salle, breaking the Rams’ seven-game losing streak.

Kyle Rose had 15 points and five steals for Fordham (2-9, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jalen Cobb scored 14 points and Joel Soriano scored 13 and pulled 13 rebounds.