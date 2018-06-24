Peru striker hospitalized after head collision at World Cup













MOSCOW (AP) — Peru's soccer federation says striker Jefferson Farfan has been hospitalized with head trauma after a hard collision with a teammate during practice at the World Cup.

The federation says initial results "were favorable for the player" but Farfan was going to remain in the hospital so doctors could monitor him.

Farfan went down after colliding with one of the team's goalkeepers in a practice session on Saturday.

The federation says he was transferred to the hospital after all medical protocols were followed on the field.

Peru has been eliminated from World Cup contention after losses to Denmark and France and has a group game remaining against Australia in Sochi.

