Peters, Rangers stop Lynn, AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1 Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 11:34 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, helping the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.
“It was typical of what I thought of Lance,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “I knew he wouldn’t give up a ton of runs, but we got just enough.”