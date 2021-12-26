Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 7 \u2014 10 Philadelphia 0 3 17 14 \u2014 34 Second Quarter NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41. Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57. Third Quarter Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08. Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48. Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07. Fourth Quarter Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48. Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:29. NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01. ___ NYG Phi First downs 16 17 Total Net Yards 207 324 Rushes-yards 27-84 30-130 Passing 123 194 Punt Returns 2-16 4-50 Kickoff Returns 2-38 2-30 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-53 Comp-Att-Int 23-44-2 17-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 1-5 Punts 8-36.75 4-42.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 6-40 10-65 Time of Possession 30:15 30:39 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7. PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-108, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199. RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-43, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.