NYG_FG Gano 54, 11:41. Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Fromm 8 pass to Booker on 3rd-and-4; Fromm 8 pass to Toney on 3rd-and-2. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 0.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 1:57. Drive: 7 plays, 56 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Hurts 46 pass to D.Smith; Hurts 1 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-5. N.Y. Giants 3, Philadelphia 3.

Third Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 3 run (Elliott kick), 12:08. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 2:04. Key Play: McLeod 24 interception return to N.Y. Giants 21. Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Giants 3.

Phi_FG Elliott 37, 7:48. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:59. Key Play: Hurts 6 pass to Gainwell on 3rd-and-14. Philadelphia 13, N.Y. Giants 3.

Phi_D.Smith 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:07. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Hurts 39 pass to Watkins. Philadelphia 20, N.Y. Giants 3.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_L.Johnson 5 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:48. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Hurts 16 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-3; Hurts 10 pass to Howard. Philadelphia 27, N.Y. Giants 3.

Phi_Singleton 29 interception return (Elliott kick), 10:29. Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 3.

NYG_Engram 9 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 4:01. Drive: 18 plays, 75 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Cooper kick return to N.Y. Giants 25; Glennon 11 pass to Golladay on 3rd-and-8; Booker 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Glennon 19 pass to Toney on 4th-and-8; Glennon 8 pass to Engram on 4th-and-4. Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10.

___

NYG Phi FIRST DOWNS 16 17 Rushing 4 6 Passing 10 9 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 9-20 5-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 207 324 Total Plays 73 60 Avg Gain 2.8 5.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 84 130 Rushes 27 30 Avg per rush 3.111 4.333 NET YARDS PASSING 123 194 Sacked-Yds lost 2-10 1-5 Gross-Yds passing 133 199 Completed-Att. 23-44 17-29 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 2.674 6.467 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-0 7-6-5 PUNTS-Avg. 8-36.75 4-42.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 54 133 Punt Returns 2-16 4-50 Kickoff Returns 2-38 2-30 Interceptions 0-0 2-53 PENALTIES-Yds 6-40 10-65 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:15 30:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 15-32, Booker 6-27, Fromm 3-12, Glennon 2-11, Penny 1-2. Philadelphia, Sanders 7-45, B.Scott 12-41, Howard 9-37, Hurts 2-7.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-27-1-108, Fromm 6-17-1-25. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-29-0-199.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Toney 4-43, Booker 4-19, Penny 4-18, Engram 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Slayton 1-7, Myarick 1-6, Sills 1-5, Barkley 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Smith 5-80, Watkins 3-43, Goedert 2-28, Howard 2-19, Reagor 2-15, Gainwell 1-6, L.Johnson 1-5, Sanders 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Cooper 2-16. Philadelphia, Reagor 4-50.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Cooper 2-38. Philadelphia, Gainwell 2-30.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Love 6-0-0, X.McKinney 5-1-0, J.Williams 5-0-0, Ryan 4-1-0, Bradberry 3-0-0, L.Williams 2-2-0, Carter 2-1-1, Ojulari 2-1-0, Roche 2-1-0, Parker 2-0-0, Crowder 1-3-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, R.Johnson 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, B.McKinney 1-0-0, Moa 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, J.Smith 0-3-0. Philadelphia, Singleton 9-2-0, Edwards 5-10-0, Nelson 4-0-0, Cox 3-0-0, Harris 2-3-0, Sweat 2-2-1, Barnett 2-2-0, Maddox 2-1-0, Mayden 2-1-0, M.Williams 2-0-1, Hargrave 2-0-0, McPhearson 2-0-0, J.Scott 2-0-0, Slay 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Ta.Jackson 1-0-0, Ridgeway 1-0-0, Epps 0-2-0, Chachere 0-1-0, Malveaux 0-1-0, McLeod 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, None. Philadelphia, Singleton 1-29, McLeod 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 41.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.