New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
McNeil lf-3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 Miller 3b 4 1 2 1
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0
R.Davis pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 1 2 3
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0
Nimmo ph-cf 0 1 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 1 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
New York 100 000 010 2
Philadelphia 020 000 03x 5

E_Stroman (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Ramos (14), Dickerson (7), Miller (2), Haseley (8), Kingery (31). HR_Alonso (43), Miller (5). S_Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman 6 7 2 2 2 6
Avilán 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Familia 1 1 2 2 2 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 7 3 1 1 1 3
Morin H,5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Neris W,3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Morin, Neris.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Will Little.

T_2:52. A_33,492 (43,647).