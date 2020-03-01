Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Recommended Video:
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|0
|—
|5
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Niskanen 8 (Aube-Kubel, Sanheim), 1:52 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 21 (Voracek, Konecny), 11:19 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 7 (Grant), 17:53 (sh). Penalties_Lindgren, NYR (Hooking), 0:23; Laughton, Phi (Hooking), 5:36; Strome, NYR (Hooking), 10:46; Hayes, Phi (Tripping), 16:16.
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Grant 15 (Sanheim, Pitlick), 1:23. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 31 (Panarin, DeAngelo), 12:34 (pp). 6, Philadelphia, Konecny 23 (Provorov, Voracek), 15:34 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Buchnevich (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:39; Lemieux, NYR (Misconduct), 8:39; Thompson, Phi (High Sticking), 12:17; Sanheim, Phi (Tripping), 13:20; Strome, NYR (Slashing), 15:29; Howden, NYR (Tripping), 17:13.
Third Period_7, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 15 (Zibanejad, DeAngelo), 5:33 (pp). 8, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 32 (Howden, Panarin), 12:39 (pp). Penalties_Niskanen, Phi (Interference), 5:21; Thompson, Phi (Tripping), 11:29.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 13-7-6_26. N.Y. Rangers 9-5-12_26.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 3 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 3 of 6.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 22-12-3 (26 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 10-12-3 (26-21).
A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:21.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kory Nagy.