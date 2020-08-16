Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Recommended Video:

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 30 6 7 6 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 1 Conforto rf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 3 Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 1 Smith lf 4 1 2 2 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 Canó dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 3 0 Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 Gosselin dh 4 1 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 2 1 0 0 Nido c 3 0 1 0 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0

New York 000 000 002 — 2 Philadelphia 010 050 00x — 6

DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Smith (6), Hoskins (4), Harper (3), Gregorius (2). HR_Smith (6), Segura (3). SB_Harper (3). S_Harper (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Matz L,0-4 4 1-3 5 6 6 3 5 Familia 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 Betances 1 1 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Nola W,2-1 7 3 0 0 2 8 Rosso 2 3 2 2 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:45.