Philadelphia 76ers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|49
|30.0
|375-785
|.478
|57-172
|346-428
|.808
|1153
|23.5
|Harris
|70
|34.6
|539-1150
|.469
|128-350
|165-204
|.809
|1371
|19.6
|Simmons
|57
|35.4
|375-647
|.580
|2-7
|185-298
|.621
|937
|16.4
|Richardson
|53
|31.1
|273-634
|.431
|83-244
|111-138
|.804
|740
|14.0
|Horford
|65
|30.5
|312-696
|.448
|95-275
|60-78
|.769
|779
|12.0
|Burks
|16
|19.6
|62-139
|.446
|26-66
|31-37
|.838
|181
|11.3
|Korkmaz
|69
|21.5
|230-535
|.430
|133-335
|66-90
|.733
|659
|9.6
|Milton
|37
|19.8
|124-249
|.498
|53-121
|49-63
|.778
|350
|9.5
|Robinson
|13
|18.8
|39-76
|.513
|6-21
|9-9
|1.000
|93
|7.2
|Burke
|25
|13.2
|59-127
|.465
|16-38
|13-18
|.722
|147
|5.9
|Ennis
|49
|15.8
|100-226
|.442
|37-106
|48-61
|.787
|285
|5.8
|Scott
|65
|17.6
|135-329
|.410
|74-208
|25-30
|.833
|369
|5.7
|Thybulle
|62
|19.5
|102-250
|.408
|52-149
|25-41
|.610
|281
|4.5
|Neto
|51
|11.7
|82-181
|.453
|28-72
|30-35
|.857
|222
|4.4
|O'Quinn
|27
|9.8
|35-74
|.473
|7-25
|10-19
|.526
|87
|3.2
|Pelle
|21
|8.9
|18-36
|.500
|0-0
|7-14
|.500
|43
|2.0
|Shayok
|2
|5.0
|1-5
|.200
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Smith
|7
|4.6
|3-11
|.273
|0-3
|2-4
|.500
|8
|1.1
|Bolden
|4
|3.5
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|0-2
|.000
|4
|1.0
|TEAM
|70
|241.1
|2866-6153
|.466
|798-2196
|1182-1569
|.753
|7712
|110.2
|OPPONENTS
|70
|241.1
|2781-6016
|.462
|717-2029
|1280-1709
|.749
|7559
|108.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|138
|440
|578
|11.8
|151
|3.1
|167
|1
|43
|149
|63
|Harris
|68
|414
|482
|6.9
|218
|3.1
|164
|0
|52
|104
|38
|Simmons
|113
|331
|444
|7.8
|455
|8.0
|186
|0
|119
|200
|33
|Richardson
|40
|128
|168
|3.2
|161
|3.0
|131
|0
|50
|100
|35
|Horford
|102
|347
|449
|6.9
|261
|4.0
|137
|0
|52
|76
|60
|Burks
|9
|40
|49
|3.1
|29
|1.8
|20
|0
|9
|15
|0
|Korkmaz
|17
|141
|158
|2.3
|74
|1.1
|94
|0
|38
|54
|16
|Milton
|13
|67
|80
|2.2
|91
|2.5
|83
|0
|20
|44
|7
|Robinson
|12
|25
|37
|2.8
|11
|.8
|16
|0
|9
|4
|2
|Burke
|15
|20
|35
|1.4
|53
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|12
|1
|Ennis
|48
|102
|150
|3.1
|41
|.8
|85
|0
|23
|31
|14
|Scott
|60
|172
|232
|3.6
|50
|.8
|90
|0
|20
|25
|5
|Thybulle
|42
|58
|100
|1.6
|77
|1.2
|133
|0
|88
|49
|44
|Neto
|11
|44
|55
|1.1
|81
|1.6
|48
|0
|23
|44
|5
|O'Quinn
|32
|68
|100
|3.7
|35
|1.3
|36
|0
|5
|18
|22
|Pelle
|16
|46
|62
|3.0
|7
|.3
|42
|0
|2
|14
|26
|Shayok
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|1
|.5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|0
|2
|2
|.3
|2
|.3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Bolden
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|TEAM
|736
|2449
|3185
|45.5
|1798
|25.7
|1461
|1
|564
|995
|371
|OPPONENTS
|605
|2331
|2936
|41.9
|1580
|22.6
|1434
|2
|488
|973
|275
