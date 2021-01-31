Philadelphia Flyers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 31, 2021 Philadelphia Flyers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 93 Jakub Voracek 9 2 8 10 2 6 0 0 0 14 .143 F 28 Claude Giroux 9 1 8 9 6 6 0 0 0 11 .091 F 13 Kevin Hayes 9 4 5 9 3 0 0 0 0 19 .211 F 25 James van Riemsdyk 9 5 4 9 -1 2 4 0 0 20 .250 F 11 Travis Konecny 8 5 3 8 5 0 2 0 1 13 .385 D 9 Ivan Provorov 9 2 4 6 6 2 0 0 1 13 .154 F 86 Joel Farabee 9 2 3 5 -1 4 0 0 1 18 .111 D 56 Erik Gustafsson 8 0 5 5 -1 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 21 Scott Laughton 9 1 4 5 1 6 0 0 1 11 .091 F 19 Nolan Patrick 9 2 3 5 0 4 1 0 0 9 .222 F 23 Oskar Lindblom 9 2 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 12 .167 F 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel 9 1 2 3 -1 12 0 0 0 5 .200 F 12 Michael Raffl 9 2 1 3 -1 4 0 0 2 9 .222 D 6 Travis Sanheim 9 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 10 .100 F 82 Connor Bunnaman 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 14 Sean Couturier 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 53 Shayne Gostisbehere 3 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 39 Nate Prosser 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 D 61 Justin Braun 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 3 Mark Friedman 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 F 48 Morgan Frost 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 8 Robert Hagg 7 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 55 Samuel Morin 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 5 Philippe Myers 5 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 7 .000 TEAM TOTALS 9 31 56 87 23 62 7 0 6 207 .150 OPPONENT TOTALS 9 27 47 74 -26 54 8 0 2 301 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 79 Carter Hart 7 395 3.33 4 2 1 0 22 220 0.9 0 0 2 37 Brian Elliott 3 151 1.97 2 0 0 1 5 81 0.938 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 9 548 3.0 6 2 1 1 27 301 .910 31 56 62 OPPONENT TOTALS 9 548 3.11 3 5 1 0 28 204 .850 27 47 54 More for youSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug BonjourSportsBeen a long time: Several streaks came to an end in...By Doug Bonjour