https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Miami-Runs-15462226.php Philadelphia-Miami Runs Published 7:16 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 When will my internet be back? 2 When will my power be back? Here’s Eversource, UI’s best estimates 3 Lamont: Utility companies’ response ‘wholly inadequate’ in CT 4 Metro-North’s New Haven Line resumes service amid delays 5 Another cruise ship in Norway stalled over virus case 6 Falling tree missed a Stratford house 'by inches' 7 Police: Speed, alcohol factors in serious crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.