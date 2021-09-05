Philadelphia-Miami Runs

Marlins second. Jesus Sanchez walks. Bryan De La Cruz hit by pitch. Jesus Sanchez to second. Joe Panik strikes out swinging. Alex Jackson singles to shallow right field. Bryan De La Cruz to second. Jesus Sanchez to third. Isan Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alex Jackson out at second. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Jesus Sanchez scores. Elieser Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Isan Diaz out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies fourth. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Bryce Harper homers to center field. Andrew McCutchen lines out to third base to Isan Diaz. Didi Gregorius singles to right field. Freddy Galvis homers to right field. Didi Gregorius scores. Brad Miller grounds out to first base, Joe Panik to Elieser Hernandez.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 1.

Marlins fourth. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to second base, Freddy Galvis to Brad Miller. Bryan De La Cruz homers to center field. Joe Panik grounds out to second base, Didi Gregorius to Brad Miller. Alex Jackson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 2.

Marlins sixth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. reaches on error. Fielding error by Brad Miller. Lewis Brinson walks. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Jesus Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield to Brad Miller. Lewis Brinson to second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. to third. Bryan De La Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lewis Brinson out at third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores. Joe Panik strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Marlins 3.

Phillies tenth. Ronald Torreyes grounds out to shallow infield, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Joe Panik. Matt Vierling called out on strikes. Odubel Herrera singles to right field. Freddy Galvis scores. J.T. Realmuto flies out to right field to Jesus Sanchez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 4, Marlins 3.