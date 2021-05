Rays second. Austin Meadows walks. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Meadows out at second. Taylor Walls called out on strikes. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Joey Wendle scores. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to left field to Andrew McCutchen.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Phillies 0.

Rays fifth. Mike Zunino pops out to shallow infield to Alec Bohm. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to first base, Rhys Hoskins to Zach Eflin. Brett Phillips homers to center field. Randy Arozarena singles to left field. Brandon Lowe singles to right field. Randy Arozarena to third. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep right field. Brandon Lowe to third. Randy Arozarena scores. Austin Meadows walks. Joey Wendle flies out to left center field to Odubel Herrera.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 4, Phillies 0.

Phillies sixth. Odubel Herrera singles to deep left field. Jean Segura singles to center field. Odubel Herrera to second. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep right field to Brett Phillips. Odubel Herrera to third. J.T. Realmuto out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Odubel Herrera scores. Brad Miller doubles to deep left field. Jean Segura scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Phillies 2.

Rays seventh. Randy Arozarena walks. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Austin Meadows walks. Joey Wendle singles to deep right field, tagged out at third, Andrew Knapp to Rhys Hoskins to Ronald Torreyes to Alec Bohm. Austin Meadows scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Throwing error by Brad Miller.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 6, Phillies 2.