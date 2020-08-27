Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Nationals second. Juan Soto homers to left field. Howie Kendrick lines out to right field to Bryce Harper. Yan Gomes singles to shallow left field. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base, Jean Segura to Rhys Hoskins. Yan Gomes to second. Eric Thames strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Phillies 0.

Phillies third. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Eric Thames. Rhys Hoskins homers to center field. Bryce Harper lines out to center field to Victor Robles. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Eric Thames.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 1.

Nationals fourth. Asdrubal Cabrera walks. Juan Soto walks. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Howie Kendrick singles to shallow center field. Juan Soto to second. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Luis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Howie Kendrick out at second. Juan Soto to third. Eric Thames flies out to left field to Andrew McCutchen.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Phillies 1.

Phillies seventh. Didi Gregorius triples to deep left field. Alec Bohm singles to second base. Didi Gregorius scores. Roman Quinn pinch-hitting for Scott Kingery. Roman Quinn reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alec Bohm out at second. Andrew McCutchen singles to deep right center field. Roman Quinn to second. Rhys Hoskins flies out to right field to Adam Eaton. Bryce Harper singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Roman Quinn scores. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Nationals 2.