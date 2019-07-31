Phillies 4, Giants 2

San Francisco Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 Kingery cf 5 0 0 0 Ystrzms lf 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 5 0 3 0 Slater rf 2 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 1 1 0 0 A.Dckrs ph 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 2 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 2 0 Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 1 2 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 Austin 1b 2 0 1 0 Haseley lf 4 0 2 1 Belt ph-1b 1 1 1 1 Smyly p 3 0 0 0 Z.Green 3b 2 0 0 0 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph-3b 1 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Beede p 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Pmeranz p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 1 1 1 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 35 4 11 4

San Francisco 000 000 020—2 Philadelphia 000 220 00x—4

DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (23), Haseley (4). HR_Belt (12), Vogt (5), Hoskins (23). CS_Pillar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Beede L,3-5 5 10 4 4 2 4 Coonrod 1 1 0 0 1 2 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Philadelphia Smyly W,2-5 7 4 0 0 1 5 Pivetta 1 2 2 2 0 2 Neris S,19-23 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:47. A_32,217 (43,647).