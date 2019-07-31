https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Phillies-4-Giants-2-14268634.php
Phillies 4, Giants 2
|San Francisco
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzms lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Slater rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Dckrs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Austin 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Belt ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smyly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Green 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beede p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pmeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|020—2
|Philadelphia
|000
|220
|00x—4
DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (23), Haseley (4). HR_Belt (12), Vogt (5), Hoskins (23). CS_Pillar (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Beede L,3-5
|5
|10
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Coonrod
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pomeranz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Smyly W,2-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Neris S,19-23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Coonrod.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:47. A_32,217 (43,647).
