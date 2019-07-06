https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Phillies-7-Mets-2-14074773.php
Phillies 7, Mets 2
|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Cnforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|D.Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vlsquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J..Dvis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|105—7
|New York
|000
|110
|000—2
E_W.Ramos (5). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 6. 2B_Segura (20), B.Harper (24), Realmuto 2 (18), Alonso (21). HR_Kingery (11), Alonso (29). SB_Quinn (3), C.Hernandez (6), S.Rodriguez (1). CS_T.Frazier (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez
|5
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|J.Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hunter
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan W,3-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|deGrom
|7
|3
|2
|2
|3
|10
|S.Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ed.Diaz L,1-6
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Familia
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Velasquez (T.Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:15. A_32,546 (41,922).
