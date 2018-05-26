https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Phillies-Nola-pitching-no-hitter-thru-6-vs-Blue-12946614.php
Phillies' Nola loses no-hit bid vs Jays with 2 outs in 7th
Updated 7:37 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies has lost his no-hit bid against Toronto with two outs in the seventh inning.
Russell Martin grounded a tying single through the left side to spoil Nola's try Saturday.
Nola was pulled after that. He threw 113 pitches, matching a career high. Nola struck out 10 and walked two at Citizens Bank Park.
The game is tied at 1.
