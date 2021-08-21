Phillies snap 4-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Padres RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 2:24 a.m.
1 of15 San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper heads for home on a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 San Diego Padres center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. makes the catch at the wall for the out on Philadelphia Phillies' Luke Williams during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 San Diego Padres' Austin Nola loses his bat on a swing during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, bottom, safely steals second base as San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, top, awaits for the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts as he strikes out while batting during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in San Diego. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a matchup of struggling teams.
The Padres have lost eight of nine and are slipping in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. The Padres' loss, along with Cincinnati’s 5-3 win over the Marlins on Friday, moved San Diego and Cincinnati into a tie in the wild-card race.
Written By
RICHARD J. MARCUS