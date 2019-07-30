Pirates trade Lyles, lose to Reds 11-6 on 10-run inning

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Iglesias' grand slam completed Cincinnati's 10-run second inning and the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 Monday night after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers.

The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row in 2011.

Lyles was dealt to Milwaukee — which has an injury-depleted rotation — in the afternoon for pitching prospect Cody Ponce. Alex McRae (0-3) took Lyles' spot, his first major league start after seven relief appearances. He retired only four batters and was replaced during Cincinnati's biggest inning in four years.

Ten days earlier, the Reds gave up a 10-run inning by the Cardinals during a 12-11 loss at Great American Ball Park. This time, they were on the other end of one .

They piled up six hits and three walks while sending 13 batters to the plate. Joey Votto singled home a pair of runs, first baseman Josh Bell had a throwing error, and Iglesias' second career grand slam off Montana DuRapau made it 10-1. Every Reds player scored in the inning.

Cincinnati hadn't scored so many runs in an inning since it also had 10 in the sixth against Detroit on Aug. 24, 2015.

Sonny Gray (6-6) gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings, including Starling Marte's 18th homer and Bryan Reynolds' ninth. Colin Moran hit his third career grand slam off Wandy Peralta.

The game matched the NL Central's bottom teams. The Pirates have anchored themselves in last place by going 2-15 after the All-Star break, prompting them to trade Lyles two days before the deadline.

NEWCOMER

DuRapau was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Lyles' spot on the roster. He pitched in 10 games during three previous stints with the Pirates this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Left-hander Steven Brault could start a rehab assignment Thursday. He's been in the injured list since July 6 with a strained left shoulder. ... Corey Dickerson missed a third straight game with a sore groin. He might return during the series.

Reds: Reliever David Hernandez might be activated during the series. He's been sidelined since July 18 with a sore right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Joe Musgrave (7-9) has matched his career high with seven wins, accomplished with the Astros in 2017. He won his other start against the Reds this season, throwing seven scoreless innings for a 2-0 victory on April 5 at PNC Park.

Reds: Tanner Roark (6-6) is 3-1 in eight career starts against the Pirates. He had no decision in a 6-5 loss on April 30 at Pittsburgh.

