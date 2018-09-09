Piscotty homers, A's keep rolling with 7-3 win over Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Piscotty homered and Oakland rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, the Athletics' fourth straight win and sixth in seven games.

Matt Olson had two hits including a double for the A's, who are 30 games over .500 (87-57) for the first time since closing out 2013 at 96-66. They've won nine of their last 10 against the Rangers.

Piscotty's homer in the seventh inning was his career-high 23rd, surpassing his 2016 total with St. Louis.

Oakland trailed 3-0 when Olson doubled off Ariel Jurado (2-5) in a five-run fourth in which the A's scored five runs on three hits, three walks, an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball. Ramon Laureano doubled in a run later in the inning.

Shawn Kelley (1-0) retired the only four batters he faced in relief of Trevor Cahill, who gave up three runs on two hits and six walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The A's got another stellar performance from one of the best and deepest bullpens in the majors, with seven relievers combining for 6 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Oakland, which has a 15-man bullpen, used eight pitchers on Saturday and seven on Friday.

Texas dropped to a season-high 21 games below .500 (61-82) after its 10th loss in 13 games.

Jurado pitched behind Jeffrey Springs, who tossed three shutout innings of one-hit ball in an opening role. Jurado gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning on four hits and two walks.

ADRIAN'S ADVANCE

Adrian Beltre, who was 1 for 4 with an RBI, needs one home run to tie Stan Musial and Willie Stargell (475) for 30th on the all-time list and one hit to tie George Brett (3,154) for 16th all-time. Beltre ranks 27th on the RBI list with 1,697.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said he'll try to get 39-year-old as many at-bats as he can.

"I don't want to miss those moments, and I don't want him to miss any of those moments," Banister said.

MONTAS' ROLE

Right-hander Frankie Montas is expected to be called up before the A's open a six-game trip at Baltimore on Tuesday. He'll be expected to absorb innings in a yet-to-be determined role. "It might be a game where we go with an opener, it might be a game where he pitches out of the bullpen, it might be a game where he starts. We're not really sure yet," manager Bob Melvin said. "We have a couple of openings on this road trip and we're trying to sort through that."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Brett Anderson (sprained left forearm) checked out OK a day after throwing three simulated innings. He's expected to move into the rotation soon. "I think it's going to be sometime on this road trip, but I'm not sure which day," Melvin said. ... OF Nick Martini and RHP Ryan Dull were activated before Sunday's game. ... 2B Jed Lowrie got a rare day off.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Mike Minor (11-7, 4.31 ERA) will pitch Monday's series opener against the Angels in Los Angeles.

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (11-6, 3.36) will pitch Tuesday's series opener in Baltimore.

