Pitcher Antonio Bastardo gets second drug suspension

Photo: Matt Freed, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Antonio Bastardo walks with a bird that was injured during batting practice before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh. Free agent Bastardo has been suspended for the rest of the season under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the steroid Stanozolol, a penalty that follows a 50-game ban five years ago for his involvement with the Biogenesis clinic. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Antonio Bastardo walks with a bird that was injured during batting practice before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in ... more Photo: Matt Freed, AP Pitcher Antonio Bastardo gets second drug suspension 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Antonio Bastardo has been suspended for the rest of the season under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the steroid Stanozolol, a penalty that follows a 50-game ban five years ago for his involvement with the Biogenesis clinic.

A 32-year-old left-hander, Bastardo agreed in January to a minor league contract with Arizona. He made seven appearances for the Diamondbacks in spring training and then was released. The commissioner's office said Friday that Bastardo was suspended for 140 games for a second violation of a baseball drug program. The penalty is retroactive to the start of the minor league season.

Bastardo is 27-20 with a 4.01 ERA in 414 relief appearances and five starts in nine seasons for Philadelphia (2009-14), Pittsburgh (2015-17) and the New York Mets (2016). He had a 15.00 ERA in nine games for the Pirates last year.

After his 50-game suspension was announced in August 2013, Bastardo said: "I look forward to regaining the trust and respect of the Phillies' organization, Phillies fans and my family."

Tampa Bay outfielder David Olmedo-Barrera was suspended 80 games for a positive test for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT). He is hitting .242 with two homers and 17 RBIs this season for Charlotte of the Class A Florida State League.

Three players were suspended for 72 games each under the minor league drug program: Seattle pitcher Yeisel De Los Santos and Atlanta pitcher Joselin Vallejo for positive tests for Stanozolol, and Chicago Cubs pitcher Saul Vazquez for a positive test for Nandrolone. All three are on Dominican Summer League rosters.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball