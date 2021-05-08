Skip to main content
Sports

Pittsburgh 1, Buffalo 0

Buffalo 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Carter 17 (Gaudreau), 1:58.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-13-5_29. Pittsburgh 3-6-14_23.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Houser 2-2-0 (23 shots-22 saves). Pittsburgh, Lagace 1-0-0 (29-29).

A_4,672 (18,387). T_2:16.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kyle Flemington.

