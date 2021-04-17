Pittsburgh 3, Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 — 3 Buffalo 0 1 1 — 2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McCann 12 (Matheson, Ceci), 10:30. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Rodrigues 6 (Blueger), 5:57. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 6, 6:41. 4, Pittsburgh, Rust 17 (Guentzel, Crosby), 12:15 (pp). Third Period_5, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 8 (Ristolainen, Reinhart), 11:44 (pp). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-13-16_41. Buffalo 6-13-11_30. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 1. Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 18-8-3 (30 shots-28 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 1-5-2 (41-38). A_0 (19,070). T_2:17. Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Tony Sericolo. More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni