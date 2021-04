Cubs first. Ian Happ walks. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo walks. Ian Happ to second. Kris Bryant singles to right center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Ian Happ scores. Joc Pederson grounds out to first base to Colin Moran. Kris Bryant to second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Pirates 0.

Cubs third. Ian Happ homers to center field. Willson Contreras called out on strikes. Anthony Rizzo walks. Kris Bryant walks. Joc Pederson grounds out to shallow infield, Mitch Keller to Colin Moran. Kris Bryant to second. Anthony Rizzo to third. Javier Baez flies out to right field to Gregory Polanco.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Pirates 0.

Pirates sixth. Adam Frazier flies out to center field to Ian Happ. Kevin Newman grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Anthony Rizzo. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow left field. Colin Moran homers to left field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Phillip Evans singles to shallow infield. Gregory Polanco walks. Phillip Evans to second. Michael Perez flies out to deep center field to Ian Happ.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Pirates 2.

Cubs sixth. Kris Bryant doubles to left field. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Colin Moran. Kris Bryant to third. Javier Baez reaches on error. Kris Bryant scores. Fielding error by Phillip Evans. Jason Heyward walks. David Bote pinch-hitting for Eric Sogard. David Bote walks. Jason Heyward to second. Javier Baez to third. Matt Duffy pinch-hitting for Dan Winkler. Matt Duffy grounds out to shallow infield. Javier Baez out at home.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates eighth. Kevin Newman grounds out to second base, David Bote to Anthony Rizzo. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow infield. Colin Moran doubles to deep left field. Bryan Reynolds to third. Phillip Evans singles to shallow right field. Colin Moran to third. Bryan Reynolds scores. Gregory Polanco grounds out to shallow infield. Phillip Evans out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Pirates 3.