Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Joey Votto walks. Nick Castellanos strikes out swinging. Jesse Winker lines out to deep right field to Gregory Polanco. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Mike Moustakas pops out to shallow infield to Ke'Bryan Hayes.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Colin Moran reaches on error. Fielding error by Joey Votto. Gregory Polanco pops out to Tucker Barnhart. Josh Bell flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Colin Moran to third. Anthony Alford triples to deep center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Colin Moran scores. John Ryan Murphy called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Pirates 3, Reds 2.

Reds fourth. Eugenio Suarez lines out to deep left center field to Bryan Reynolds. Mike Moustakas homers to right field. Brian Goodwin grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Colin Moran. Shogo Akiyama lines out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 3, Reds 3.

Pirates fifth. Kevin Newman singles to shallow center field. Adam Frazier singles to right field. Kevin Newman to third. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield. Adam Frazier out at second. Kevin Newman scores. Colin Moran strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Reds 3.