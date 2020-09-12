Pittsburgh-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Josh Bell. Adalberto Mondesi homers. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Maikel Franco walks. Hunter Dozier singles to shallow center field. Maikel Franco to second. Ryan McBroom strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 1, Pirates 0.

Royals third. Whit Merrifield lines out to deep left field to Adam Frazier. Adalberto Mondesi walks. Salvador Perez singles to right field. Adalberto Mondesi to third. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Salvador Perez to second. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Hunter Dozier singles to center field. Maikel Franco to second. Salvador Perez to third. Ryan McBroom flies out to right field to Cole Tucker. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Colin Moran singles to deep left field. Josh Bell singles to right center field. Colin Moran to third. Jacob Stallings doubles to deep left field. Josh Bell to third. Colin Moran scores. Adam Frazier pops out to shallow center field to Adalberto Mondesi. Cole Tucker strikes out swinging. Erik Gonzalez lines out to deep right center field to Bubba Starling.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Pirates 1.

Royals seventh. Adalberto Mondesi walks. Salvador Perez called out on strikes. Adalberto Mondesi steals second. Maikel Franco singles to right center field. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep left field to Adam Frazier. Ryan O'Hearn grounds out to shallow infield to Josh Bell.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Pirates 1.

Pirates eighth. Bryan Reynolds hit by pitch. Colin Moran lines out to deep left field to Edward Olivares. Josh Bell homers to right field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Pirates 3.