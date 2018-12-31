Playoff-bound Eagles get scare with chest injury to Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles were down to their third-string quarterback at the end of their playoff-clinching victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Nick Foles left the game with a chest injury in the fourth quarter. Foles started the Eagles' last three games of the season, all of them victories that got the defending Super Bowl champions back into the playoffs as the NFC's No. 6 seed. Carson Wentz, who started most of the season, has a back injury.

Nate Sudfield relieved Foles and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass on his only attempt. Foles said after the game he was sore near his ribs and would know more on Monday.

"I'm optimistic," Foles said.

The Redskins, who have placed 24 players on injured reserve this season, lost right guard Tony Bergstrom with a knee injury as they finished the season 9-7.

Foles wasn't the only quarterback to get hurt Sunday. A season in which seemingly everything went wrong for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers ended prematurely for the Pro Bowler, who left with a concussion in the second quarter of Green Bay's 31-0 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Although the team did not say exactly when Rodgers was hurt, he was sacked and lost his helmet on the second play of the game. He played two more series before departing, going 3 of 5 for 26 yards.

Rodgers suffered a knee injury in Green Bay's Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears. He did not miss a start but was forced to wear a brace, and his mobility was limited. After the Packers lost three straight to fall to 4-7-1, coach Mike McCarthy was fired, and Green Bay finished 2-2 under interim coach Joe Philbin. Rodgers threw for 4,442 yards, 25 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The Packers also lost left tackle David Bakhtiari to a hip injury and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster to an elbow injury against the Lions.

Elsewhere, fans of the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams were audibly concerned when left tackle Andrew Whitworth left the field gingerly with a knee injury in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't return, but rookie Joseph Noteboom appeared to play well in his absence. Coach Sean McVay said he was cautiously optimistic Whitworth's injury is no more than a bruise.

Rams safety Blake Countess suffered a concussion in the win over the Niners, who lost left guard Laken Tomlinson to an apparent right knee injury.

The Rams earned a first-round playoff bye, giving Whitworth more time to recover.

The No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, lost safety Devin McCourty to a head injury against the New York Jets.

Kansas City, the AFC's top seed, had three defensive players injured in a victory over the Oakland Raiders: linebacker Reggie Ragland (hip), free safety Jordan Lucas (neck) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (concussion).

With the top NFC seed wrapped up, the New Orleans Saints rested several offensive starters against the Carolina Panthers but still lost one player to injury: versatile offensive lineman Andrus Peat (hand).

Kyle Allen, the Panthers' undrafted rookie quarterback, left Carolina's win early with a shoulder injury that he did not think was serious.

The NFC North champion Chicago Bears could be thin at wide receiver for their playoff game against the Eagles next week. Anthony Miller injured a shoulder against the Vikings and didn't return. Taylor Gabriel suffered a rib injury a little later, leaving the Bears with only three healthy receivers.

Guard Xavier Su'-a-Filo was hurt in the third quarter of the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys' victory over the New York Giants. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left with a lower-leg injury that he said was minor. For the Giants, backup cornerback Grant Haley suffered a concussion and wide receiver Corey Coleman sustained a foot injury.

The Seattle Seahawks will have a question heading into next week's playoff game against the Cowboys after starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin twisted an ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Pete Carroll said Griffin wanted to return but was held out for precautionary reasons.

Linebacker Jatavis Brown injured his right ankle for the Los Angeles Chargers, who finished 12-4 and will head to Baltimore for a playoff game after beating the Broncos. Denver lost three players to injury: right tackle Jared Veldheer (ribs), center Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Darian Stewart (shoulder).

Two players suffered head injuries in the Bills' 42-17 win over the Dolphins: Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White and Miami cornerback Torry McTyer, who was being evaluated for a concussion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis hurt an ankle against the Atlanta Falcons, and safety Isaiah Johnson injured a shoulder in the Bucs' loss.

In their loss to the Steelers, the Bengals dealt with injuries to wide receiver Cody Core (left elbow), left tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle), safety Brandon Wilson (chest) and tight end Matt Lengel (chest). Pittsburgh was without All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee).

