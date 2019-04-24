Pomeranz, 2 relievers toss 2-hitter, Giants beat Jays 4-0

TORONTO (AP) — Drew Pomeranz and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Pablo Sandoval homered for the second straight game, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday, sweeping their two-game interleague series.

Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria all hit RBI doubles as the Giants won their second straight following a season-high four-game losing streak.

The Blue Jays were shut out for the first time since opening day, when they lost 2-0 to Detroit in 10 innings. Toronto has lost back-to-back home games after winning six of seven on a road trip to Minnesota and Oakland.

Pomeranz (1-2) allowed two hits, both singles, in a season-high six innings. He walked two and struck out five to win for the first time since Aug. 10, 2018, with Boston.

Pomeranz retired the first 13 batters in order before walking Rowdy Tellez in the fifth. Teoscar Hernandez followed with a single, but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double. Danny Jansen struck out to end the threat.

Eric Sogard's leadoff single in the sixth was Toronto's only other hit.

Reyes Moronto worked one inning and Trevor Gott finished.

Sandoval led off the fifth with a second-deck drive to right off Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz. He hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Tuesday.

Sandoval had not homered in consecutive games since doing it for Boston on May 10-11, 2015, against Toronto and Oakland.

Buchholz (0-1) allowed four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. He walked none and struck out two.

Blue Jays infielder Freddy Galvis sat because of a sore left hamstring, ending his consecutive games streak at 349, which had been the longest active streak in the majors.

The Giants failed to score a run in the first inning for the 25th straight game, extending their club record stretch to start a season. The 1948 Chicago White Sox started the season by going 28 games without a first-inning run.

For the second straight game, Toronto fans cheered Giants outfielder Kevin Pillar each time he batted. Toronto traded Pillar to San Francisco on April 2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Minor league SS Bo Bichette is expected to need at least six weeks to recover from a broken bone in his left hand. Bichette was hit by a pitch Monday while playing for Triple-A Buffalo. ... OF Jonathan Davis (right ankle) was activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A.

VLAD JR. WATCH

Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 5 with a home run at Triple-A Wednesday. It marked the first time Guerrero has played three consecutive games at Buffalo. Guerrero missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-3, 3.66 ERA) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting New York Yankees. LHP James Paxton (2-2, 3.10) starts for New York.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (1-3, 1.76) starts Friday as the Blue Jays host Oakland in the opener of a three-game series. Stroman is 1-1 with a 5.22 ERA in five career starts against the Athletics. RHP Mike Fiers 92-2, 8.28) starts for Oakland.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports