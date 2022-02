POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Malik Porter tied his season high with 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Idaho State routed Montana 86-63 on Saturday night.

Liam Sorensen had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Idaho State (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Jared Rodriguez added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tarik Cool had 10 points and seven assists.