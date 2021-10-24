Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|McCollum
|2
|32.5
|24-43
|.558
|12-22
|2-2
|1.000
|62
|31.0
|Lillard
|2
|32.5
|14-35
|.400
|2-16
|9-10
|.900
|39
|19.5
|Powell
|2
|24.0
|9-17
|.529
|3-7
|9-10
|.900
|30
|15.0
|Nurkic
|2
|27.0
|10-17
|.588
|1-3
|8-9
|.889
|29
|14.5
|Simons
|2
|21.0
|12-20
|.600
|5-10
|0-0
|.000
|29
|14.5
|Little
|2
|21.5
|8-15
|.533
|2-5
|0-2
|.000
|18
|9.0
|Covington
|2
|28.5
|5-13
|.385
|4-11
|0-0
|.000
|14
|7.0
|McLemore
|1
|6.0
|2-4
|.500
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|6.0
|Nance
|2
|19.5
|4-6
|.667
|2-3
|0-0
|.000
|10
|5.0
|Zeller
|2
|16.0
|4-5
|.800
|0-0
|2-4
|.500
|10
|5.0
|Brown
|1
|6.0
|2-6
|.333
|0-3
|0-2
|.000
|4
|4.0
|Elleby
|1
|8.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Smith
|1
|15.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|TEAM
|2
|240.0
|96-187
|.513
|33-85
|30-39
|.769
|255
|127.5
|OPPONENTS
|2
|240.0
|85-181
|.470
|26-69
|33-44
|.750
|229
|114.5
___